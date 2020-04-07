Menu
James Pinnell ran for a Division seat. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Council News

Unsuccessful candidate calls on change to voting system

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
AN unsuccessful Ipswich council candidate is calling on the first-past-the-post voting system to be scrapped for the next local government election.

IT consultant James Pinnell, who failed to claim a Division 2 seat, said voters were left confused during already tumultuous times and changes needed to be made.

Although optional preferential voting was used to decide the mayoral race on election day, voters gave their vote to only two candidates.

The field across the four divisions ranged from five to 11 council hopefuls.

"Roughly 75 to 80 per cent of each division voted for someone who didn't get close to winning a seat," Mr Pinnell said.

"I feel that's not representative of the majority.

"I don't have any issue with the ECQ. They did the best they could in a very difficult situation.

"I feel the election was fair and just, I don't feel there is any grounds for anyone to dispute the result.

"It encourages lazy voting. It encourages people to vote for a name or the person who has advertised the most. You don't have to canvass a wide area, you can just canvass a small portion of the electorate."

Mr Pinnell believed the compulsory preferential voting system should be introduced at the next council election to decide the next councillors.

"People understand 'number every box'," he said.

"It gives everyone a very clear way to vote.

"I had people messaging me on Facebook, literally asking me how to vote."

