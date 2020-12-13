UNSTOPPABLE: Western Districts dominates Harding-Madsen Shield decider

CRICKET: It was meant to be a decider for the ages, but Western Districts missed the memo.

The Toowoomba side claimed its fourth Harding-Madsen Shield in five years after one of the finest bowling displays witnessed in 2020 to demolish Laidley by seven wickets at Heritage Oval.

Sending the visitors in, Wests were in full control from the outset, with all five bowlers used playing their role in dismissing Laidley for 60 runs.

They were never tested as they rolled along to one of their biggest wins of the season, maintaining their stranglehold on the inter-district competition and completing a perfect season of no losses.

The bowling attack of Western Districts stood up in one of the most lethal performances of the season to claim the Harding-Madsen Shield.

They dismissed one of the competition’s leading batting attacks for just 60, well short of the 228 Laidley has averaged when batting first.

Here’s how the Harding-Madsen Shield was won for Wests.

Matt Hallas. Photo: Nev Madsen

EARLY ONSLAUGHT TOUGH TO HANDLE

Shaun McCarthy (2/17) and Regan Hoger (1/10) set the tempo early on, bowling the first 11 overs and restricting Laidley to just 3/22.

McCarthy then linked in partnership with Matt Hallas (2/17), to combine for another three wickets and leave the visitors well and truly under the pump at 6/38.

While his partners departed rapidly, Alex Welsh (25 runs) remained at the crease to give Laidley a glimmer of hope.

“It was a pretty good performance all round from us,” captain Luke Neale said.

“The boys really stood up. We didn’t expect to roll them for 60, that was a really good effort from everyone.

“To then get the runs relatively easily was good to top it off.

“We knew that we’d need to be consistent for long periods of time. They’ve got a lot of good players and we did that really well.”

DANGER MAN REMOVED AS CAPTAIN STANDS TALL

That last bit of hope was dashed by skipper Neale (4/9), who bowled Welsh and the chances of Laidley at 7/50.

In true captain’s style, he finished the job off, removing the tail in quick succession to dismiss Laidley for 60.

“I was just trying to get the ball in the right spots and the ball was swinging around a bit which was good,” he said.

“I was lucky that I got to bowl to some of the lower order batsmen after Shaun and Regan started really well.”

SEALING THE JOB

Opener Chris Gillam wanted to get home quickly, blasting 27 runs off 13 deliveries to help Wests to a 31-run opening partnership.

Neale and Brian May were dismissed for single figures along the way, however that was merely a minor bump along the way, as they coasted to their target inside 14 overs.

“We didn’t rest on our laurels and made sure we got the job done,” Neale said.

“It was a great season and it was important that we finished it off like this.”

OTHER RESULTS

Centrals 8/175 (K Glass 3/27) defeated Diggers 9/171 (B Anderson 46)

Southern Districts 161 (H Dhillon 38) defeated Met-Easts 98 (C Barnett 6/20)

Highfields 6/204 (J Porter 65) defeated Brothers 162 (B Woolacott 3/29)

South East vs University - abandoned

Originally published as UNSTOPPABLE: Western Districts dominates Harding-Madsen Shield decider