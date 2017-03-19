Unstable weather conditions create Ipswich storm threat

IPSWICH may experience a storm today while patchy wet weather conditions persists across the south-east.
Weather bureau senior forecaster Sam Campbell said unstable weather conditions would continue for the next few days.
"There is the chance of a storm for Ipswich now or in the next hour or so," he said.
"We have seen storms in Brisbane and the Gold Coast already today so there is a threat. That threat will ease this afternoon.
"Ipswich will experience showery conditions continuing throughout the week, particularly today and tomorrow.
"On Monday there is a chance of a storm in the morning."
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 30 today, with highs hitting 29 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
Ipswich is predicted to receive between 6-20mm of rain tomorrow and up to 15mm on Tuesday with rainy conditions forecast every day next week.