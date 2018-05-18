Drink to blame for slapping, spitting pub patron

AN ANGRY man who slapped a police officer in a midnight outburst was arrested and put in the back of a security police pod.

An Ipswich court this week heard how Joshua Priggins then spat over the windows of the vehicle.

The pod had to be cleaned at a cost of $50 before police could use it again.

Priggins, 19, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assaulting a police officer on April 28 at Booval; obstructing a police officer; and wilfully damaging police property.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police received a call from security staff at the Racehorse Hotel about 12.30am, saying two males had been fighting in the bar and had been removed.

Police arrived and began speaking to Priggins, who had bloodshot eyes.

A police officer (female) tried to de-escalate his behaviour in the carpark but he slapped her hand.

As another officer moved in, Priggins struck him in the chest with the open palm of his hand.

Sgt Caldwell said when Priggins was asked what he had been drinking, he replied "a bit of everything, Jack Daniels, and XXXX Golds".

Priggins struggled when arrested and pushed backwards to a police car.

He was told to stop resisting several times but continued to struggle and swore and yelled when attempts were made to handcuff him.

Priggins was eventually restrained on the bonnet by four officers, with efforts made to calm him down.

When in the police pod, he yelled and called police names, and spat on the rear and front windows, "cat calling" the police.

His antics and spitting were recorded on police video.

"Nope. I had a bit to drink," Priggins told magistrate Donna MacCallum when she asked if he had anything to say.

"Went on a binge. It shouldn't have happened."

Ms MacCallum said it was the result of his consumption of alcohol and fined him $500.

No conviction was recorded.