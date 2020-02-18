Unrestrained child in car leads police to 30kg weed find

An unrestrained child in a vehicle lead to the alleged discovery of 30 kilograms of cannabis.

A YOUNG boy not wearing his seatbelt lead police to the alleged discovery of 30kg of cannabis.

Police spotted the boy asleep in the rear of a car in Willowbank yesterday morning.

About 9.30am, officers from the Ipswich Road Policing Unit intercepted the car at the intersection of Champions Way and the Cunningham Highway.

Police allege a search of the vehicle found $1000 in cash and five vacuumed sealed bags of cannabis totalling 30kg.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Inala, was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possess property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence.

The man is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 3.

He was also issued with a $400 traffic infringement notice for having an unrestrained child in the vehicle.