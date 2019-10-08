UNPAID RATES: Which 40 properties Somerset Council will sell

TIME RUNNING OUT: Somerset Council is looking to auction off properties if long overdue rates bills are not paid.

MORE than $1.6 million in overdue rates are currently owed in the Somerset Region, and the council are taking drastic measures to reclaim their cash.

Under law, councils are able to seize and sell land to cover the costs of unpaid rates.

There are conditions in place for the use of this measure, usually requiring a court order, but this is not required for properties owing three or more years of outstanding charges.

Somerset Regional Council puts out its rates on a half-yearly basis, with due dates usually falling in February and August.

In the rate period ending in February of this year, 22 properties were slated to be auctioned.

Of these, 17 of the sale actions have been ceased, after payment was received by council.

For the rate period that ended in August, 40 properties, several which consist of multiple allotments, have been recommended for auction.

Should the intention to sell be passed for these properties, the owners will have between three and six months to repay the owed money.

The decision will be made at tomorrow's Somerset Council meeting.