Unpaid SPER fines add up for driver

WITH unpaid SPER fines of $1000, Motuga Motuga knew he had no licence when Ipswich police caught him behind the wheel.

The 43-year-old father-of-three was spotted by a police patrol just after midnight at Raceview.

Motuga Paul Motuga, from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when unlicensed due to SPER suspension on May 29.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said a licence check revealed the car was registered to a driver who was suspended.

"He admits he had a SPER suspension due to unpaid fines approximately $1000 and not done a payment plan," she said.

Motuga was fined $250 and his licence was disqualified for one month.