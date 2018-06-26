Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Unpaid SPER fines add up for driver

Ross Irby
by
26th Jun 2018 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH unpaid SPER fines of $1000, Motuga Motuga knew he had no licence when Ipswich police caught him behind the wheel.

The 43-year-old father-of-three was spotted by a police patrol just after midnight at Raceview.

Motuga Paul Motuga, from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when unlicensed due to SPER suspension on May 29.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said a licence check revealed the car was registered to a driver who was suspended.

"He admits he had a SPER suspension due to unpaid fines approximately $1000 and not done a payment plan," she said.

Motuga was fined $250 and his licence was disqualified for one month.

ipswich court sper debt unlicenced driver
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich workers face tough competition for 280 Costco jobs

    premium_icon Ipswich workers face tough competition for 280 Costco jobs

    Careers Workers who already have a job at Costco in other parts of Australia will get first pick of 280 new roles at the Bundamba store.

    Newly wed Ipswich couple's touching Origin tradition

    premium_icon Newly wed Ipswich couple's touching Origin tradition

    News Claire has cerebral palsy and Jason has muscular dystrophy.

    • 26th Jun 2018 4:00 PM
    Mum killed instantly in 'horrific' crash, children critical

    Mum killed instantly in 'horrific' crash, children critical

    News Teenage girl critical, boy with neck injuries

    ‘No idea I could be charged for riding horse drunk’

    premium_icon ‘No idea I could be charged for riding horse drunk’

    News “I have a drinking problem, I’m a diagnosed alcoholic.”

    Local Partners