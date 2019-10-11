'Unlucky' fast bowler still in a happy place

EYEING SUCCESS: Redbacks bowler Vaughan Oldham is pleased how well his team is going so far this season.

EYEING SUCCESS: Redbacks bowler Vaughan Oldham is pleased how well his team is going so far this season. David Nielsen

CRICKET: When loyal South East Redbacks allrounder Vaughan Oldham says he's been the "unlucky one'' so far this season, it hasn't necessarily been a bad situation.

The fact the dependable right-arm fast bowler and handy middle order batsman has only taken one wicket in three games highlights what he's most pleased about.

The Redbacks have won two of their three games so far in the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association and annual Harding Madsen Shield series with Toowoomba.

"I'm quite happy with the way the boys are going and the club's going,'' Oldham said being one of only three original players from the former Taipans side to continue revitalising the Redbacks.

"It's actually looking real good.''

The Redbacks opening bowler and regular wicket-getter has taken a back seat so far to Callum Chandler (six wickets), player/coach Amila Weththasinghe (four wickets and a rapid-fire century) and Jasbir Singh (two wickets and another record-breaking batting effort for quickest hundred).

"The rest of the boys have been doing a good job this year,'' he said.

"I've been the unlucky one to be honest.''

Regular opener Daniel Chandler has taken over the Redbacks captaincy this season from Brodie Dwyer who is playing for Forest Hill in the Lockyer competition.

While this season's format is a bit confusing jumping from local competition to Harding Madsen Shield games, Oldham said all teams could do was focus on the weekend ahead.

"It's just a lot of luck of the draw,'' he said, preparing for Saturday's round four Harding Madsen Shield clash against Toowoomba opponent Highfields-Railways.

That match is at Redbacks home field, the Bruce Raleigh Oval, at Redbank Plains.

"We've been quite lucky with our draw. We don't have to go Toowoomba as such this year,'' he said.

"The furtherest we have to go is Gatton to play University next week.''

The Redbacks have so far beaten Northsiders twice - once in both competitions - and lost by 80 to Laidley.

Oldham, 30, said having Weththasinghe as player/coach had been an asset for the Redbacks.

"It's pretty good, we're rebuilding,'' he said, welcoming some new players to first division.

"With the side we've got, we've had third graders (last year) with the capability to play in first grade so we've brought those guys in.

"Everybody is chipping in really well.

"We've gone from just depending on our bowling unit to being able to chase high runs or bowl teams out as well.

"It's actually a real good combination we've got going this year.''

Oldham also played a key part in Ipswich's Webb Shield side which ended an 11 year drought to win the grand final. Oldham was one of the standout performers with 5/25.

He hopes to join the squad for the 2019/20 campaign.

And as for why he's sticking with the Redbacks, Oldham said it was more than the team bolstering its competitive approach.

"I've made some real good mates there,'' he said.

Game day

Harding Madsen Shield Round 4 Saturday: Pool A - Laidley District v Western Districts (Toowoomba) at Bichel Oval; University v Northsiders at USQ; South East Redbacks v Highfields-Railways at Raleigh Oval.

Pool B: Northern Brothers Diggers v Central Districts at Heritage Oval; Brothers v Southern District Magpies at Walker Oval; Lockyer Lightning v Metropolitan Easts at Forest Hill.

IWMCA 2nd Grade Round 2 Saturday: Thunder v Laidley at Tivoli No.1; Northsiders v Redbacks at Sternberg Oval; Brothers v Centrals at Marsden No.2, Fassifern bye.

3rd Grade Round 2: Centrals v Springfield at Limestone Park; Brothers Fassifern v Redbacks Walesendia at Boonah; Redbacks Raiders v Bundamba Strollers at Strollers; Thunder Ducks v Northsiders at Tivoli No.2; Laidley v Thunder Storm at Mulgowie.