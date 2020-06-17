Unlicensed teen takes motorbike for ‘test drive’

A teen has pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A LATE-NIGHT ride on his new motorbike was too much for one Redbank Plains teen to resist.

With only a C class learner licence to his name, Chandlar Perry, 18, took the Yamaha out for a ride but was spotted by police when he pulled into a Springfield Lakes petrol station.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick told the court police approached Perry at the Caltex about 10.30pm on March 21 to check the status of his license.

"Checks revealed he was not the holder of any sort of motorcycle licence," Sgt Dick said.

"He was only the holder of a learner type car licence."

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court today, Perry pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without a driver license.

The court heard Perry had recently bought the motorbike when he decided to take it out for a test drive.

Ipswich Magistrate David Shepherd warned Perry about possible outcomes of his actions.

"You're still a young person but, if you keep this up, you won't ever get your licence," Mr Shepherd said.

Representing himself, Perry told Mr Shepherd he knew and declined the offer to defend his actions.

Mr Shepherd said no conviction would be recorded and fined Perry $250.

"I am not going to make an order about your license," he said.

