Unlicensed teen learnt to drive by watching her mum

AN unlicensed teenager caught driving with an unrestrained child in the car told police she learned to drive by watching her mum.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Liv Tyler Teura, 18, had never been licensed when police intercepted the car she was driving at Redbank Plains on December 15.

Teura pleaded guilty to failing to ensure a child was in a restraint; and driving unlicensed when she never held a licence.

When stopped, Teura gave the officer her New Zealand passport, saying she did not have a licence.

"She says she learnt to drive watching her mother and was driving to the shops to buy slushies," the police prosecutor said.

A child aged two was seated unrestrained in the back seat.

Teura was fined $778 and disqualified for three months.