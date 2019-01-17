Menu
Adviser accused of kickbacks from developer

by Aaron Bunch
17th Jan 2019 1:22 PM
AN unlicensed Queensland financial adviser accused of taking kickbacks from property developers is being investigated by the corporate watchdog.

Richard Gardner is accused of recommending clients set up self-managed superannuation funds to build or purchase new investment properties from specific developers, for which he received substantial commissions.

The Australian Investments and Securities Commission says in a statement today that it will seek a court order at the Brisbane Supreme Court on February 12 to stop Mr Gardner's unauthorised business.

