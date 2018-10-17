Menu
Crime

Unlicensed mum drives from house

Ross Irby
by
17th Oct 2018 3:00 PM
A MUM with five kids says she was just moving house when police caught her behind the wheel of a car, despite being a disqualified driver.

The offence landed Mata Akamoeau, 46, from Bundamba, a $600 fine when she pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by a court order.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said police intercepted her car at Redbank Plains at 11.30am on July 10.

Sgt Donnelly said she had been disqualified for six months from January 30.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said she was a single mother of five.

"She instructs she had been moved from her house and had no one to help her," he said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined and disqualified Akamoeau for two years and warned if she was again caught driving when disqualified she would be looking at a jail term.

ipswich court unlicensed driving
Ipswich Queensland Times

