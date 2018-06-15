Unlicensed driver in three car pile-up

A BINGLE involving three vehicles led police to the Lowood scene with a witness telling officers that one driver told them he was not licensed.

When police went to the home of that driver Konrad Uhrmacher he told them he had been driving to pick up dinner.

Police told an Ipswich court Uhrmacher said that he thought he'd put his car in park but it jumped forward and hit a vehicle that then hit another vehicle.

Konrad Uhrmacher, 60, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to driving when unlicensed - repeat offender on May 18.

He had previously been licensed but following a disqualification did not get a new licence.

The former truck driver was fined $400 - sent to SPER, and disqualified one month.