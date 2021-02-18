Unlicensed driver’s ‘test run’ lands two-year disqualification

Taking a car for a ‘test run’ after completing work on it has landed a Lockyer Valley man a massive disqualification and a very stern warning from the magistrate (file image).

Despite his driver’s licence being disqualified for six months and knowing the consequences, Andrew Robert Webb still got behind the wheel and went driving.

Webb appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 15 for one charge of driving without a licence that was suspended by the court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court that recognition devices in a police patrol vehicle picked up Webb on Harris St at Grantham.

Checks were conducted which revealed his licence was disqualified in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 28 for six months.

“He stated he knew his licence was disqualified and understood the consequences of his actions,” sergeant Windsor said.

“He said he had just completed some work on the vehicle and was taking it for a test run.”

Webb, wearing thongs, board shorts and a T-shirt, represented himself in court and didn’t say anything about the offence.

Magistrate Damien Carroll issued a stern warning to Webb.

“Listen, don’t you drive again while you are disqualified. You’re looking at very serious consequences,” Mr Carroll said.

Webb was fined $750, which was deferred to SPER due to his employment status.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.

A conviction was recorded.

