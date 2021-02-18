Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Taking a car for a ‘test run’ after completing work on it has landed a Lockyer Valley man a massive disqualification and a very stern warning from the magistrate (file image).
Taking a car for a ‘test run’ after completing work on it has landed a Lockyer Valley man a massive disqualification and a very stern warning from the magistrate (file image).
Crime

Unlicensed driver’s ‘test run’ lands two-year disqualification

Ali Kuchel
18th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Despite his driver’s licence being disqualified for six months and knowing the consequences, Andrew Robert Webb still got behind the wheel and went driving.

Webb appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 15 for one charge of driving without a licence that was suspended by the court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court that recognition devices in a police patrol vehicle picked up Webb on Harris St at Grantham.

Checks were conducted which revealed his licence was disqualified in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 28 for six months.

“He stated he knew his licence was disqualified and understood the consequences of his actions,” sergeant Windsor said.

“He said he had just completed some work on the vehicle and was taking it for a test run.”

Webb, wearing thongs, board shorts and a T-shirt, represented himself in court and didn’t say anything about the offence.

Magistrate Damien Carroll issued a stern warning to Webb.

“Listen, don’t you drive again while you are disqualified. You’re looking at very serious consequences,” Mr Carroll said.

Webb was fined $750, which was deferred to SPER due to his employment status.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.

A conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld at head of vaccine queue

        Premium Content Qld at head of vaccine queue

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed if vaccine supply arrives this weekend as planned, 100 people will receive it as early as Monday on the Gold Coast.

        • 18th Feb 2021 5:17 AM
        Heartbreaking untold story of Hannah Clarke’s final days

        Premium Content Heartbreaking untold story of Hannah Clarke’s final days

        Crime She had finally left him, but the abuse continued

        • 18th Feb 2021 5:15 AM
        Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Premium Content Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Health Hundreds of Queenslanders inquire about an assisted Swiss death

        • 18th Feb 2021 4:59 AM
        MISSING: Police search underway for schoolgirl

        Premium Content MISSING: Police search underway for schoolgirl

        News She was last seen heading toward Butler St at Raceview