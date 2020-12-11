Unlicensed driver’s emergency claim falls flat

An Ipswich man told police he was being chased by 10 cars when he was pulled over for driving unlicensed.

An Ipswich man told police he was being chased by 10 cars when he was pulled over for driving unlicensed.

AN UNLICENSED driver busted in a black BMW told police he was involved in an emergency because he was being chased by a group of up to 10 cars.

It was the second unlicensed offence in seven weeks for the driver Christopher Kanofski, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Christopher James Kanofski, 45, from North Ipswich but now living on the Sunshine Coast, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed at East Ipswich on September 3; and driving unlicensed due to demerit points suspension at Buccan on October 25.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said police intercepted Kanofski driving a white Subaru Impreza at 8.30am on September 3.

At the time his licence was demerit points suspended for three months from September 2.

“He says he was unaware and was staying at a girlfriend’s house for a while,” Sgt Molinaro said.

A police patrol came across Kanofski just before midnight on October 25 when driving a black BMW coupe on Waterford Rd at Buccan.

“A check revealed his licence was demerit suspended. He claims that night he was being chased by 10 cars. He said they chased him for two hours to Logan Village,” Sgt Molinaro said.

“There is no evidence of this.”

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said Kanofski instructed he did not receive a letter about his demerit points which was why he had been driving in the first incident.

She said the loss of licence would impact on him as he had now moved from Ipswich to the Sunshine Coast.

Magistrate Andy Cridland fined Kanofski $800, and disqualified him from driving for six months on each charge, making it a total of 12 months.