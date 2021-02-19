Unlicensed concreter cops second big fine for Ipswich job

Concretor Paul Coplick leaves court after being heavily fined for carrying out work while unlicesed,

Concretor Paul Coplick leaves court after being heavily fined for carrying out work while unlicesed,

AN unlicensed concreter has been hit with yet another fine of more than $5000 in illegal work he carried out in Ipswich.

It was the second prosecution this month by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) against Paul Coplick.

The unlicensed driveway concreter has been the subject of public warnings issued by the QBCC, and was fined $7000 just 10 days prior to his latest court appearance.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week, Paul Lawrence Coplick, from Ormeau, pleaded guilty to carrying out work when unlicensed at Dinmore in December 2018; not complying with the formal requirements of a contract; and receiving a deposit of more than the regulated amount.

It is understood that he received about 80% of the cost of the work as deposit.

Unlicensed concreter Paul Coplick leaves court after copping another big fine.

Coplick operated under the name Coppos's Concreting. The case did not concern the quality of his work, which was said to have not been at issue in the proceedings.

Coplick, when asked by Magistrate Donna MacCallum, said the only thing he disputed was that the Dinmore client paid the higher amount as deposit and he accepted it.

He said he was not working following publicity from an advertisement by the QBCC. He remains unlicensed.

Ms MacCallum reminded him that the maximum fine for doing work when unlicensed was $32,637, but that the QBCC only sought a fine of $5222, which was the equivalent of three infringement notices.

Ms MacCallum said the commission found there was no defective work or physical harm done, but there had been repeated offending by Coplick despite previously being issued with five infringement notices.

She said general deterrence was needed.