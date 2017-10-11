UNLEASHED: Pound plan to fix buildings, disease control

MAJOR UPGRADE: A concept design plan of how the new Ipswich City Council Animal Management Centre could look.

THE Ipswich pound needs to undergo major renovations to combat significant problems with damaged buildings, limited space and disease control.

Ipswich City Council is moving forward with plans to redevelop the precinct on Hooper St which is small, damaged and deteriorating.

The Hooper St site along the river is prone to flooding, the concrete slab in the main kennel area is cracked and structural steel corrosion has been found inside the buildings.

The facilities in general are old and damaged and disease control, particularly kennel cough and feline influenza, has also been identified as an issue.

This week, during the committee meetings, the council agreed to move forward with the plans to improve the precinct which houses the RSPCA re-homing facility and the council's pound offices.

A formal agreement to upgrade the facility is yet to be made with the project still moving through the council's departments.

But instead of moving the centre to a new location, an idea put forward when the RSPCA took over the centre in September last year, the new plan is to build new buildings on the high side of the existing property.

A flood evacuation plan will still be necessary, although new buildings can be designed with that in mind.

The RSPCA's takeover of the centre last year came with a condition, revealed in tender contracts released under RTI, for the council to build new, improved facilities within three years or face a $200,000 penalty.

At the time, RSPCA CEO Mark Townend said the condition within the tender offer focused on improving the standard of animal welfare.

RSPCA treatment data, taken between January and June this year showed out of 3545 consultations at the Ipswich facility, 401 cats were suffering feline influenza and 41 dogs from kennel cough.

The difficulty with disease control arises from the lack of space for quarantine zones, a council report into the issue presented at this week's committee meetings states.

The council launched an investigation into improving the animal management facility almost immediately after the RSPCA takeover.

Part of that investigation explored whether a vet clinic can be included in the upgraded precinct.

Costings are yet to be finalised and the overall design for the expansion is still being developed.

