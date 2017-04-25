Ipswich soldier: Unknown but not forgotten

Portrait of a man in his World War 1 Field Medic uniform - thought to be of Ipswich, circa 1914 - 1918.

EACH year on Anzac Day, photos and stories of soldiers who fought for their country are published, but there are also dozens of images of unidentified diggers.

No one knows where this image of a man wearing a First World War Medic's uniform was taken.

No one knows who he is.

Record keepers believe he was from Ipswich and hope the community, perhaps relatives, will be able to offer more on the story about the man behind the soldier.

Ipswich Railway sub-branch RSL President Ray Watherston said his group had just begun sorting through more than 100 images of local soldiers who fought in the Great War.

He said publishing the photos and sharing the stories of those who fought and died in the conflict was an important part of the Anzac Day remembrance process.

"Relatives are our main source of information," Mr Watherson said.

"People should know who their relatives are and what they did.

"There'd be a lot of teens who might not know the story of their grandfather or their great grandfather and this is another way of helping them understand what these soldiers achieved, what they went through.

"If we can find more photos of local soldiers, along with their stories, that would be great."

Do you recognise this man?

Contact the Ipswich Libraries' Digital Archivist on 3810 7272 or email pictureipswich@library. ipswich.qld.gov.au.