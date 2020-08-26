Menu
People line up for the COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital. People have been urged to get tested if they have any symptoms to try and contain the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.
News

University shuts down cafe after COVID case visits

Lachlan Mcivor
26th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
THE University of Southern Queensland has shut a cafe on its Springfield campus for the “time being” after a positive COVID-19 case visited it for eight minutes last week.

It won’t impact any other part of the university’s operations or facilities.

Queensland Health issued a contact tracing alert for USQ’s Springfield Cafe between 12.05 and 12.13pm on Thursday, August 20.

The state recorded no new cases yesterday.

The university undertook a precautionary deep clean of the affected areas on Monday night.

“The USQ Springfield cafe remains closed for the time being,” a USQ spokeswoman said.

“There are no other changes to university activities with the exception of the cafe and we continue to operate under our COVIDSafe Plan.

“The University of Southern Queensland is a COVID-safe workplace, and the health and wellbeing of our staff, students and communities remains our primary concern.”

The Springfield TAFE campus shut on Tuesday for cleaning after a positive case spent a whole day there on August 20.

