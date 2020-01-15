University sends offers to more than 400 students

MORE than 400 students received offers to study at the University of Southern Queensland today as part of the Queensland Tertiary Admission Centre's main offer round.

Pro Vice-Chancellor for student services Helen Nolan congratulated the students who received an offer to start studying at USQ.

"Receiving an offer is a great achievement and we're delighted so many students from diverse backgrounds have earned a place to study with us," Mrs Nolan said.

"To date, we have made over 2000 offers and look forward to welcoming our 2020 commencing student cohort to the University next month."

Today's round has issued 420 offers including 171 places at the USQ Springfield campus and 160 at the Ipswich campus.

USQ Ipswich is considered as the health precinct campus of the university, offering popular degrees of nursing and paramedicine and Springfield is popular for education, business and engineering programs.

With more than 100 degrees available, USQ is still accepting applications.

USQ continues to be the number one university in Australia for graduate starting salary and Mrs Nolan said the focus of USQ was preparing graduates for the future workforce.

"USQ produces graduates in professions such as nursing, teaching, engineering, law and accounting, keeping local students in the region and attracting students into the region who may stay after graduation," she said.

"USQ offers outstanding supportive learning environments and a student-focused commitment to learning and teaching at all our campuses."

Students will start semester one, 2020 on February 24.