University moves to digital classes to prevent virus spread

Classes will be moved to an online equivalent for students. CONTRIBUTED

THE University of Southern Queensland will move all of its classes online next week to try and contain the spread of coronavirus.

All on-campus course offerings will be moved to their online equivalent from Monday.

From March 23, all on-campus courses will be replaced by an online offering, with digital classes held according to the existing on-campus class timetable.

Any practical elements will be replaced or rescheduled on a course-by-course basis.

Work is being done to to replace final paper-based exams with alternative assessment items later in the semester.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said this was an important step in response to the situation and the university was well equipped to make the shift.

She stressed campuses in Ipswich, Springfield and Toowoomba are not closing.

"These decisions will keep our students and their networks of family and friends as safe as possible," she said.

"We're taking this step based on the latest health advice, and USQ's long and proud history of excellence in online higher education.

"It means our students can confidently continue with their studies and remain connected to USQ's student support services while reducing their exposure to COVID-19.

"This does not mean our campuses are closing, rather that anyone wanting to use facilities such as the library will need to adhere to strict hygiene practices and social distancing protocols."

Management teams across the university are continuing to monitor, review and enact regular advice from health authorities in relation to coronavirus, and plan for any potential changes to the current situation.

"The good news for our students is that USQ already specialises in online and flexible study, together with the support options our students will need to undertake their studies in the weeks and months ahead," Professor Mackenzie said.