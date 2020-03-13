University makes call on whether it will shut down

WITH large events around the country being called off by the day due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems it is just a matter of time before schools and universities follow suit.

The Federal Opposition is calling for schools and universities to close immediately to stop the spread of the virus.

The University of Southern Queensland said there are no plans to shut down campuses in Ipswich, Springfield or Toowoomba at this stage and it was still very much business as usual.

A spokeswoman said USQ's top priority is the ongoing safety and wellbeing of its staff, students and local communities.

"Management teams across the university are continuing to monitor, review and enact regular advice from health authorities in relation to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and plan for any potential changes to the current situation," she said.

"USQ has a strong tradition of online and flexible learning options and is well placed to support our students to complete their studies."

Before the start of the semester, USQ offered online study options to its own Chinese students impacted by travel restrictions and extended the offer to any other impacted Chinese university student.

The university announced fee scholarships of 25 per cent open to Chinese students from any Australian university who were unable to leave their country for semester one.

About 10 per cent of USQ's enrolled students of about 27,500 are international students, with about 10 per cent of those from China.