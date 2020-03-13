Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

University makes call on whether it will shut down

Lachlan Mcivor
13th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH large events around the country being called off by the day due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems it is just a matter of time before schools and universities follow suit.

The Federal Opposition is calling for schools and universities to close immediately to stop the spread of the virus.

The University of Southern Queensland said there are no plans to shut down campuses in Ipswich, Springfield or Toowoomba at this stage and it was still very much business as usual.

A spokeswoman said USQ's top priority is the ongoing safety and wellbeing of its staff, students and local communities.

"Management teams across the university are continuing to monitor, review and enact regular advice from health authorities in relation to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and plan for any potential changes to the current situation," she said.

"USQ has a strong tradition of online and flexible learning options and is well placed to support our students to complete their studies."

Before the start of the semester, USQ offered online study options to its own Chinese students impacted by travel restrictions and extended the offer to any other impacted Chinese university student.

The university announced fee scholarships of 25 per cent open to Chinese students from any Australian university who were unable to leave their country for semester one.

About 10 per cent of USQ's enrolled students of about 27,500 are international students, with about 10 per cent of those from China.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus health university of southern queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Fire ants end Ipswich football match

        premium_icon Fire ants end Ipswich football match

        Soccer Fresh from an impressive win, the Ipswich Knights can't play.

        New 24 hour retail precinct approved

        premium_icon New 24 hour retail precinct approved

        Business 24-hour retail development gets stamp of approval

        State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        premium_icon State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        Council News Member for Ipswich asks residents to remain calm