New multi-purpose community and faith centre for region

The Vedanta Centre has commenced the first phase of its retirement village, Institute of Culture and Civilisation and community centre at Springfield Lakes.

A branch of the Ramakrishna Order from India, the Vedanta Centre is based on spreading the word of Vedanta, an ancient philosophy of India and has commenced the first phase of its new retirement village, Institute of Culture and Civilisation and community centre.

Swami Atmeshananda is the resident Swami for the Vedanta Centre Brisbane Chapter.

Resident Swami for the Vedanta Centre's Brisbane Chapter, Swami Atmeshananda said the purpose of the site was to offer a place of openness and harmony to all residents of Springfield.

"The first stage of the Vedanta Centre will be finished in approximately 18 months which is a multi-purpose building where we will practice meditation, prayer and yoga," Swami Atmeshananda said.

"It is open to all, but in particular it will be a nice place for older people to hang around, almost like a day care for the elderly.

"After that, the second stage will be the retirement village, which will be a self-supported village and will have a community centre with a clubhouse and other things.

"It will be a place for like-minded people who believe in harmony of faith and religion and for those who want to live a quiet life.

"Finally, the last stage which is another six to seven years away, we want to build an institute of world religion, culture and language which will be open to all religions and all cultures."

The Vedanta Centre Brisbane Chapter is a sub branch of the larger Vedanta Centre based in Sydney, which has up to 500 people attending various prayers and teachings each week.

In conjunction with the new Springfield site, the Vedanta Centre will hold its annual concert later this month to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Sister Nivedita (Margaret Elizabeth Noble) an Irish national who was instrumental in starting educational institutions for women in India.

This year's concert will take place at Indooroopilly High School and will feature Dubai dance troupe, Klassical Rhythms, along with other local dance groups, with all proceeds going towards the building of the Springfield Lakes site.

For more information about the Vedanta Centre, visit the website or email:- info@vedantabrisbane.org