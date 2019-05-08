United force in battle for a cure

A CROWD of 70 braved a heavy downpour to help ramp up fundraising efforts ahead of this month's Relay For Life.

Members of the relay team Aussies Against Cancer gathered in the courtyard of Tarana and Roland Cruice's Tivoli residence - as they have done every year since 2005 - to enjoy good food and entertainment.

The event serves as the team's major fundraiser ahead of the annual Ipswich Relay For Life, which will this year be held at Bill Patterson Oval on May 25-26.

Registrations are still open, visit relayforlife.org.au.