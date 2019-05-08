Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Denna McDonald, Marian Holzberger, Lisa Morar and Simone Folenaar.

People and Places premium_icon United force in battle for a cure

Politics

Politics premium_icon Federal Election 2019: Meet the candidates for...

Redbank State School Reunion.

People and Places premium_icon Redbank faithful reminisce on good old times

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

News premium_icon 300 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks 2019

Music

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: Day one at CMC Rocks

Muddy scenes at CMC Rocks on Sunday.Photo: Cas Garvey

Music premium_icon 100 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks Throwback

Betty and Barney love their morning lolly from the car window.

News premium_icon 40 PHOTOS: The best of Ipswich's weird and wacky...

Finn and Max Ostrofski with Ryan, Fletcher and Amelia Zielke.

News premium_icon Weekend hit aims for Relay for Life dollars

Rudy, Ralph and Toby.

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: 40 of the cutest doggie double acts in...

Storm, she's the prettiest thing.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Latest devastating scenes from the...

Mini dachshunds Cookie and George.

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest dogs in Ipswich

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

News premium_icon Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon GALLERY: See the photos of Ipswich's first day at...

News

News premium_icon What do you make of Ash Barty's progress in the...

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital.

News premium_icon First photos of Mundubbera plane crash emerge

Tennis

Tennis premium_icon Murray returns with routine win

Submitted by Dianne Ruthenberg.

People and Places A furry kind of Christmas

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon Queensland Times' year in photographs

The first images from the Deepwater disaster zone have appeared.

News premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: First photos from inside Deepwater...

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

News premium_icon FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

News

News premium_icon Raging fire rains embers on Coast homes

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

News EERIE VIEW: Fireys share Deepwater blaze images from...

News

News Eight pets you can take home today

News

News 111 PHOTOS: Ipswich school formals 2018

People and Places

United force in battle for a cure

8th May 2019 12:16 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROWD of 70 braved a heavy downpour to help ramp up fundraising efforts ahead of this month's Relay For Life.

Members of the relay team Aussies Against Cancer gathered in the courtyard of Tarana and Roland Cruice's Tivoli residence - as they have done every year since 2005 - to enjoy good food and entertainment.

The event serves as the team's major fundraiser ahead of the annual Ipswich Relay For Life, which will this year be held at Bill Patterson Oval on May 25-26.

Registrations are still open, visit relayforlife.org.au.

 

relay for life
Ipswich Queensland Times