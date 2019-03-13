Clive Palmer has campaign shirts made in China

HE'S running on a platform of building jobs for Australia, but it seems Clive Palmer is more than happy to have his campaign T-shirts made with cheap Chinese labour.

The revelation that his United Australia Party-wear was manufactured overseas has led to one of his "star'' candidates - former Home And Away actor Bryan Wiseman - resigning.

Mr Wiseman said he quit the party after noticing a "Made in China" tag on the shirts and caps.

United Australia Party campaign merchandise. Picture: Facebook

Mr Wiseman was set to take on Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the seat of Cook until he realised the United Australia Party had outsourced the job of manufacturing to China.

"The party's entire platform is about creating jobs in Australia and the guy couldn't even pay Australian workers to make his clothing," he said.

"As soon as I saw the shirts I knew the entire operation was a circus and I resigned. To think a billionaire who is running on job creation would do this is insane."

Photos of United Australia Party members wearing shirts and hats made in China. Source — https://www.facebook.com/susan.bertuch

In the UAP's "Vision for Australia" document it says the party will work towards stopping jobs being exported to China.

"We need a real manufacturing industry in areas where we have the economic advantage, rather than exporting jobs to China and Japan," the party's document says.

Bryan Wiseman has quite the United Australia Party. Picture: Andrew Murray

The party has also released several advertisements critical of China and even fielded candidate Marcus Versace who has called for Chinese President Xi Jinping to "surrender".

In one of the UAP ads, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten was attacked over his party's supposed ties with "communist China".

"Chinese communist-owned companies with the help of the Labor Party built and constructed a private jet airport," the ad claimed.

The UAP would not answer questions about why the shirts were not made in Australia.

Clive Palmer leads the United Australia Party. Picture: AAP