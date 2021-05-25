Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NBL Rd 19 - Brisbane v Melbourne
NBL Rd 19 - Brisbane v Melbourne
Sport

United and Phoenix to relocate to Queensland

by Marco Monteverde
25th May 2021 8:52 PM | Updated: 9:09 PM

NBL teams Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix will be temporarily relocated to Queensland due to the Covid-19 situation developing in Victoria’s capital city.

United, who beat the Bullets at Nissan Arena on Monday night, will stay in Brisbane until they leave for their clash against the Kings in Sydney on Saturday.

The Phoenix were set to depart on Tuesday for Cairns.

The teams were supposed to meet in Melbourne on Saturday night, but that game may be moved, as might the United-Taipans clash in Melbourne on Monday night.

“We have faced a number of challenges this season and the current situation in Victoria is just another that we need to navigate,” NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said.

“We thank both Melbourne United and the South East Melbourne Phoenix for their understanding and flexibility in very trying circumstances and hope we can get them home as soon as possible.

“The health and safety of our players, coaches, referees, staff and fans remains our number one priority and, as always, our decisions will be guided by the advice of the relevant health authorities.”

Originally published as United and Phoenix to relocate to Queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australian Supercross Championship set for Ipswich

        Premium Content Australian Supercross Championship set for Ipswich

        News Ipswich looks set to host the opening round of the Australian Supercross Championship, which will result in about 6000 tonnes of dirt being trucked onto the home ground...

        Tributes pour in for beloved postman after tractor tragedy

        Premium Content Tributes pour in for beloved postman after tractor tragedy

        News Family and community members have remembered a beloved postman after he was killed...

        Unit developer’s extension bid granted

        Premium Content Unit developer’s extension bid granted

        News The developer behind approved plans to build eight units in Rosewood’s main street...

        Fighter jets on show in training exercises this week

        Premium Content Fighter jets on show in training exercises this week

        News Ipswich residents have been warned to expect aircraft noise this week as training...