Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The development approval to build eight units on 53 John Street, Rosewood has been extended.
The development approval to build eight units on 53 John Street, Rosewood has been extended.
News

Unit developer’s extension bid granted

Lachlan Mcivor
25th May 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE developer behind approved plans to build eight units in Rosewood’s main street has submitted a new application to the council.

At the end of 2016, Ipswich City Council granted approval for Gadi Investments Pty Ltd to construct eight townhouses and reconfigure a single 2967 m2 block into two at 53 John Street.

The currency period of the approval was due to expire in September.

53 John Street, Rosewood is on the market. Photo: LJ Hooker
53 John Street, Rosewood is on the market. Photo: LJ Hooker

The developer applied earlier this year for a two-year extension so it was valid until September 2023.

This has been now been granted by the council but the property is on the market.

“The existing approval is considered to be consistent with the current laws and policies that apply to the development,” the decision notice from the council notes.

“The currency period for this approval is subject to any further extension of time declared by the state government for the ‘COVID-19 emergency applicable event’ pursuant to s275E of the Planning Act 2016.”

LOCAL NEWS: Waste court battles to cost ratepayers more than $2.2M

The developer originally applied to build 10 units with a total building footprint of 711 sqm and it copped community backlash, with five properly made submissions submitted about the application.

The council granted approval for eight units with the rear of the site backing onto Cabanda Court.

Original plans show it was intended to subdivide the site to separate the three-bedroom house built in the 1970s at the front of the property from the unit development.

Plans for the units were approved in 2016.
Plans for the units were approved in 2016.

“The buildings will be constructed of timber framed, FC external cladding rendered and painted as per the drawings provided by dynamic designs,” the original application notes.

“The buildings have period facades to be in keeping with the rosewood architectural style and appeal.

“Colours will also be in period colours.

“The development cannot be seen from John Street.

READ MORE: Council admits issues with complaint system

“The architectural style is of a heritage nature that is most sympathetic to the surrounding neighbourhood, and will be painted in heritage colours so that it will blend seamlessly into the area.”

According to Domain, the property sold for $310,000 on March 2014 with the original application submitted in August of that year.

The property is currently listed for sale by LJ Hooker for $650,000 negotiable.

It is understood the owner of the property applied for the extension to the development approval after recent renewed buyer interest.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

development ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigations underway after factory destroyed by blaze

        Premium Content Investigations underway after factory destroyed by blaze

        News Firefighters in breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the blaze for about three hours

        • 25th May 2021 1:00 PM
        BREAKING: Multiple workers caught up in workplace fire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Multiple workers caught up in workplace fire

        News Two patient have been taken to hospital in Brisbane suffering smoke inhalation

        • 25th May 2021 11:30 AM
        Woman hurt in multi-vehicle crash near RAAF base

        Premium Content Woman hurt in multi-vehicle crash near RAAF base

        News Vehicles had to be towed from the scene after sustaining significant damage

        Watch Ipswich girls battle hard chasing finals spots

        Premium Content Watch Ipswich girls battle hard chasing finals spots

        Rugby League State High’s crucial Titans Cup matches being livestreamed on the QT website. See...