Unit developer’s extension bid granted

The development approval to build eight units on 53 John Street, Rosewood has been extended.

THE developer behind approved plans to build eight units in Rosewood’s main street has submitted a new application to the council.

At the end of 2016, Ipswich City Council granted approval for Gadi Investments Pty Ltd to construct eight townhouses and reconfigure a single 2967 m2 block into two at 53 John Street.

The currency period of the approval was due to expire in September.

53 John Street, Rosewood is on the market. Photo: LJ Hooker

The developer applied earlier this year for a two-year extension so it was valid until September 2023.

This has been now been granted by the council but the property is on the market.

“The existing approval is considered to be consistent with the current laws and policies that apply to the development,” the decision notice from the council notes.

“The currency period for this approval is subject to any further extension of time declared by the state government for the ‘COVID-19 emergency applicable event’ pursuant to s275E of the Planning Act 2016.”

The developer originally applied to build 10 units with a total building footprint of 711 sqm and it copped community backlash, with five properly made submissions submitted about the application.

The council granted approval for eight units with the rear of the site backing onto Cabanda Court.



Original plans show it was intended to subdivide the site to separate the three-bedroom house built in the 1970s at the front of the property from the unit development.

Plans for the units were approved in 2016.

“The buildings will be constructed of timber framed, FC external cladding rendered and painted as per the drawings provided by dynamic designs,” the original application notes.

“The buildings have period facades to be in keeping with the rosewood architectural style and appeal.

“Colours will also be in period colours.

“The development cannot be seen from John Street.

“The architectural style is of a heritage nature that is most sympathetic to the surrounding neighbourhood, and will be painted in heritage colours so that it will blend seamlessly into the area.”

According to Domain, the property sold for $310,000 on March 2014 with the original application submitted in August of that year.

The property is currently listed for sale by LJ Hooker for $650,000 negotiable.

It is understood the owner of the property applied for the extension to the development approval after recent renewed buyer interest.

