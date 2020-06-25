Menu
Intense unit fire to be investigated

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
25th Jun 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 1:21 PM
Firefighters have quickly put out a severe blaze in a unit complex on Thorn St this afternoon.

Crews attended the Ipswich address just after midday to find a unit in the complex significantly alight.. 

The blaze took only minutes to get under control.
The fire was under control within minutes of the crews' arrival and completely extinguished by 12.20pm.

QFES Ipswich area commander Ross Mutzelburg said only the one unit had been impacted.

"It was a very intense fire in the one unit," Mr Mutzelburg said.

"There was a little bit of smoke in the adjoining units."

"They were checked over and the fire hadn't actually spread to them."

Multiple crews attended.
An investigator will be called in to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

"There was nothing obvious at this stage," Mr Mutzelburg said.

The smoke could be seen across the city.
Residents reported being able to see the smoke from across the city.

