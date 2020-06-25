Intense unit fire to be investigated

Firefighters have quickly put out a severe blaze in a unit complex on Thorn St this afternoon.

Crews attended the Ipswich address just after midday to find a unit in the complex significantly alight..

The blaze took only minutes to get under control. Rob Williams

The fire was under control within minutes of the crews' arrival and completely extinguished by 12.20pm.

QFES Ipswich area commander Ross Mutzelburg said only the one unit had been impacted.

"It was a very intense fire in the one unit," Mr Mutzelburg said.

"There was a little bit of smoke in the adjoining units."

"They were checked over and the fire hadn't actually spread to them."

Multiple crews attended. Rob Williams

An investigator will be called in to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

"There was nothing obvious at this stage," Mr Mutzelburg said.

The smoke could be seen across the city. Jonathan Corfield

Residents reported being able to see the smoke from across the city.