Uni’s mining sensor research lures big Federal dollars

AN IPSWICH researcher has earned Federal Government funding in his quest to improve the longevity of structures used in the mining industry.

University of Southern Queensland research has attracted nearly $1 million in funding from the Federal Government’s Australian Research Council (ARC).

Two University of Southern Queensland projects were recognised as promising early career research, led by astronomer Dr George Zhou and mechanical engineer Dr Toan Dinh, who is from USQ Springfield.

Mechanical engineer Dr Dinh received $440,675 to help develop new ‘super’ sensors that are a thousand times more effective than current technology.

“Sensor technology can be used for monitoring structural health, reducing failure and extending the lifetime of structures, providing cutting-edge knowledge to petrochemical and mining industries which are of particular importance to Australia,” Dr Dinh said.

“This project will build on recent breakthroughs to advance high performance silicon carbide based sensors.”

Minister for Education Dan Tehan this week announced $84 million for projects led by emerging Australian researchers under the ARC Discovery Early Career Researcher Award scheme.

Dr Zhou was awarded $425,489 to survey the origins and evolution of the most abundant planets in the galaxy.

“This project positions Australia as a global leader in the hunt for planets and delivers key techniques for characterising the environments and atmospheres of Earth-like worlds,” Dr Zhou said.

“My project aims to characterise super-Earths and Neptune’s exoplanets at various stages of their evolution and help develop techniques for the next decade of exoplanetary research.”

Dr Zhou currently works with the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics in the USA, and will soon join the University of Southern Queensland’s Centre for Astrophysics team.