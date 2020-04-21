Unique way to show Anzac spirit all year

On Point Media Solutions creative director Dave Reid and managing director Kerryn Costello show the ANZAC bin stickers they have for sale.

ONE Ipswich small business wants to help residents show gratitude for our Anzacs all year – not just on April 25.

On Point Media Solutions has printed wheelie bin stickers ahead of Saturday with $10 from the sale of each one going to the Ipswich RSL sub branch.

On Point’s managing director Kerryn Costello said in these unprecedented times we had to find alternative ways to show our respect and gratitude for the service and sacrifice of our fallen and serving Australian veterans.

“For all they have done for us, the least we can do is show our appreciation, not just on Anzac Day but for the whole year,” Mrs Costello said.

“So many people in the Ipswich community are planning on standing in their driveway at dawn for a minute’s silence to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we thought this was a great way to contribute. Residents of Ipswich can let our veterans know we are with them in spirit even if we can’t go out to commemorate them on Saturday.

The majority of the Ipswich community either is a part of the defence community or knows someone that works at the RAAF base. The Anzac spirit is very strong in our small but passionate community.”

“Although we are a small business, and our business has been impacted by COVID-19, we still have plenty of material to be able to produce these stickers and give back to our community,” Ms Costello said.

“There are a few other sign-writing and printing businesses around Australia that have come together to produce these stickers, and it is such a great way to show our appreciation and brighten the mood on a day that is different from any other Anzac Day celebration in our history.

“Importantly, $10 from every sticker sold will be donated to the local Ipswich RSL sub branch. Ipswich RSL sub branch thanked us on Instagram for our support and said all money raised goes back into the welfare of our veterans.

The stickers cost $33 each.

To order email info@onpointmediasolutions, call Kerryn 0402 592 335 or go to www.onpointmediasolutions.com.au.