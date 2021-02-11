Unique tactics prove crucial to adorable duckling rescue

Animal Rescue Officer Amy Taylforth (right) shows off the four ducklings alongside a local firefighter.

Animal Rescue Officer Amy Taylforth (right) shows off the four ducklings alongside a local firefighter.

FOUR cheeky ducklings have tested the skills of rescue officers after managing to evade capture while stuck in a stormwater drain at Eastern Heights.

RSPCA Unit Rescue Officer Amy Taylforth got the call about midday on Friday, setting in motion an hours-long mission riddled with challenges.

“Unfortunately, both drains on either side of the street were cemented in, which meant we weren’t able to lift them which proved a bit challenging for us,” she said.

“We first started out trying to use butterfly nets and sticking them through the grates.

“Ducklings prove a little bit of a challenge as they normally run around the drain system.”

Ms Taylforth said similar rescues occurred almost daily and would take up to two hours.

“It just really depends on the drain system itself, the situation going on and how the animal is responding,” she said.

These four cheeky ducklings managed to allude rescue officers.

“The parents, they’re not quite smart enough and they don’t realise their babies aren’t quite big enough to walk across the drain.

While there was no textbook rescue, the use of audio recordings which mimicked an adult duck proved to deliver some success.

“We managed to get one duckling up, but the other three kept eluding us,” she said.

“We normally use - when dealing with ducklings or other birds down drains - the adult sounds on our phones to tempt them to come back to an opening.”

Ms Taylforth’s success, however, proved short-lived – prompting a call for reinforcements.

Armed with a sledgehammer, firefighters managed to smash open the drain to climb down.

“They could only see two of the ducklings at that time,” Ms Taylforth said.

Kind-hearted firefighters come to the rescue of four ducklings stuck down a stormwater drain.

“Some of them started flushing water down the drain, while one of their guys waited in the drain with a net.

“Two of them floated down to him, but he said he couldn’t see anymore.”

Fortunately, the third duckling made its presence known, and just in the nick of time.

“We we’re about to put the drain cover back on when we heard the third one, so the guy got back in (the drain) and we set it all back up and flushed it down,” she said.

The ducklings are now under the care of RSPCA after being abandoned by their mother.

“I would love for drains to have smaller holes, but of course that would bring a whole host of other problem in terms of flash flooding and that sort of stuff,” Ms Taylforth said.

She encouraged people to undertake rescues from a drain if they were able to do so safely.

“If you have any concerns or are unsure, just call the RSPCA.”

