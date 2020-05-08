Unique story behind sensational Ipswich winner

DOGWATCH

TONY Brett’s Buzzer Beater that won in devastating fashion by over seven lengths in 16.81 last Friday looks a serious animal.

Buzzer Beater ran the hands off the clock at start number two.

The dog is out of Brett’s retired Group One champion Thirty Talks, who is now standing at stud, and Tasmanian brood bitch Dark Casio, who herself won 15 races in Tasmania.

While the run was notable, the story behind the dog is even more unique as he came out of the inaugural National Greyhound Draft at Sandown Park in Victoria in 2018.

The draft identified 30 untried pups no older than 11 months to form the draft pool with all pups purchased by the Sandown club.

The pups, including Buzzer Beater, was bought by a select group of syndicates and trainers. The draft order was decided at random by the syndicate leaders draw.

It was Western Australian owner Peter Cameron, of the Team Cameron syndicate, that selected Buzzer Beater and, with Tony Brett having trained Thirty Talks, chose him as the nominated trainer of the dog.

The pool of pups was selected by several breeding experts who were looking to accumulate the best talent in Australia.

Buzzer Beater came from great stock and looks to be starting to deliver on his potential in the sunshine state.

Judd lights up trip

MILBONG trainer John Judd looks to have a likely type over the flying 288 metre trip.

Just Lit stepped up to mix fourth fifth grade at start number three and taught the older dogs a lesson, winning in a personal best 17.06 last Friday.

The My Bro Fabio/Steel Rose product had been good without blowing the competition away in her maiden and novice over the distance from good box draws. Just Lit went up an $11 chance in the race.

The squeeze in box five didn’t worry the bitch who landed a length in front of them off the mat kicking away from track and distance specialist Giggling Sal in a striking performance by the two-year-old.

The bitch will get every chance to repeat her performance on Friday, drawing the coveted red box in another mix fourth fifth grade attempting to keep her record unblemished.

Judd is also racing Just Lit’s brother Slip The Cuffs who has showed promise in his first three starts. A 17.18 win on debut came before running second over the 431 metres and finishing out of the placings last time.

Encouraging signs

ROB Essex’s 22-month-old Hoof It Hank had been a long way off them in his first three starts, beaten by a couple of handy types in Calum Anderson’s Marseille and Gerard Bowe’s It’s a Rush.

However, it was his time to shine in the 520 metre maiden last Saturday with a dominant win.

Hank got clear running out of the boxes for the first time in his career, managing to cross from box six putting together some very handy sectionals en route to a five length 30.59 win.

It should come as no surprise the dog has plenty of ability given its bloodlines bred out of Collision and Simply An Angel, who was an unraced litter sister to Thirty Talks and proven brood bitch.

Two days earlier at Albion Park, Hoof It Hank’s litter sister Pump It broke the Novice class record for trainer Mark Saal an incredible 29.68 clip, which would be competitive in open company.

Saal went on record saying Collision and Simply an Angel worked perfectly together for a blend of early speed and strength. If Hoof It Hank has half the tank as his sister look for plenty more wins over the 520 metres.

Zammit’s star

THE Ipswich club offered a rare double of staying events last Saturday night - a mixed fourth and fifth grade added to the program for the highly graded dogs.

Track specialist Emmaville Star didn’t disappoint, romping home by 10 lengths in 37.3 leaving behind a handy field of greyhounds.

Techno Hornet, Lucky Hero and Swift Dancer all went up shorter quotes than Zammit’s bitch who jumped at the very generous price of $6 and never looked in danger after leading.

The win made it five from six starts at the track.

The bitch has been consistent around Albion Park running in the placings but seems to grow another leg at Ipswich. At any future suitable staying events, you can bet Emmaville star will be engaged.

The win was the second part of a double for Zammit on the night who two races earlier saw Isn’t She Special burn to the lead early over the 520 metres. Despite getting tired late, she held on to score by just over two lengths to Blue Jillem.

Winning run still on

LAST week’s column highlighted Tommy Tzouvelis’ hat-trick of wins from the same Fernando Bale/Off And On litter.

The remarkable run of success continued with Lean Burn getting the better of litter mate Pacino over the 431 metres.

The striking white red fawn dogs were back at it landing one, two in the run in the Maiden Final. But it was Lean Burn who got the better of her brother late forging clear for a second straight win.

The litter of five, which is comprised of Lean Burn, Pacino, On and Off, In and Out and Off Break, won an incredible seven straight races without defeat between them.

Ringbark ready to Reign over 520

SERENA Lawrance has taken her time getting Ringbark Reign up to the 520 metres, with him consistently winning and placings over the 431 metres.

But after 22 starts, the trainer bit the bullet a fortnight ago with the dog running into fourth after being last at the post.

There was always going to be natural improvement from the first-up run but the born railer was dealt a tough hand in box seven on Saturday night.

He managed to find his way to third down the back but was still a good five plus lengths off Danni Said No, the tearaway leader. However, before you knew it, he’d bridged the gap and got the best of a photo finish.

If the dog draws anywhere near the rail over the distance in the future he’s going to cause a lot of trouble at the track and trip.