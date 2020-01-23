Unique experiences drawing visitors to Ipswich

COLLABORATION and innovation is the key to Ipswich businesses capitalising on the rapid increase of tourists visiting the region.

Taryn Ryan started The Soul Nook Collective two years ago.

The business styles pop up picnics and small events with its trademark bell tents and partners with other local businesses to offer unique experiences.

"We are constantly coming up with new ideas and ventures in collaboration with other local businesses and Discover Ipswich and have found everyone is on board to help grow our city with tourism," she said.

"Discover Ipswich is exceptionally proactive and full of support when it comes to tourism and you can see their efforts are paying off with the growth that has been recorded.

"There is always something happening in Ipswich … there is always something to do.

"We are looking to expand our business in the coming months."

Soul Nook's 'girl's day picnics' and helicopter picnic tours in partnership with Woodlands of Marburg and Pterodactyl Helicopters are its most popular offerings.

The helicopter picnic tours are being regularly used for wedding proposals.

Captain Mike from Pterodactyl Helicopters, Taryn Ryan from The Soul Nook Collective and David Ritchie from Woodlands of Marburg.

Arteta Taylor's fiance Chad Renando popped the question during a tour of the historic mansion.

She works with Soul Nook, packing picnics for people to enjoy on the popular tours.

Little did she know she would be tucking into the antipasto, rustic sandwiches, chocolates and fresh fruit she packed herself.

Her partner had secretly booked the tour and after landing in Marburg, Mrs Ryan was there to hand her a glass of champagne.

The couple walked down to the grotto where a bell tent was set up.

"I said yes," Ms Taylor said.

"I had a funny feeling he was going to ask me."

The couple plan to be married in August or September.

"It was better than I expected," she said.

"It was a day full of fun and it was interesting. I would definitely recommend it to anyone for any occasion."