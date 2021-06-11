Unique devices to shape Ipswich’s climate strategy

Councillor Russell Milligan holds one of the thirteen new weather sensors. Picture: Ipswich City Council

Residents may soon notice some strange additions to street lights across Ipswich following the installation of several new weather sensors.

Ipswich City Council confirmed 13 of the metal devices had been fitted to posts at multiple sites in the CBD last month in order to gain accurate data on the city’s changing climate.

Councillor Russell Milligan said the project would investigate the effects of urban heat islands – the result of city infrastructure replacing natural land – on communities.

He said the beehive shaped devices would record temperature and humidity levels.

“Current modelling suggests that over time our city will continue to be exposed to high-average temperatures across all seasons, more hot days per year and extreme heatwaves,” Cr Milligan said.

“This project is key to our city growing sustainably and helping us take action to reduce heat island effects through urban design, planning and other methods.”

The futuristic devices are now on display at Bell, Limestone and Brisbane streets, as well as Joy Chambers Circuit in Ripley.

Devices have been installed at Limestone St, Bell St and Brisbane St at Ipswich Central.

“Ipswich is no stranger to heatwaves, and this project will look at that as well as other climate conditions and urban heat islands across our city,” Cr Milligan said.

The research is part of a joint initiative between Ipswich City Council, Griffith University and the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Cr Milligan said the sensors would remain in place for the next six to 12 months.

“This data will ultimately be used to inform a sustainability strategy which will consider how we can improve the thermal comfort of the Ipswich community.”

He said residents could also contribute to the study through the Shape Your Ipswich website.

“Residents can help by sharing their experiences and thoughts regarding the temperature in Ipswich, specifically around the sensor locations or other Ipswich locations,” Cr Milligan said.

“Their feedback, along with the data collected by the sensors, will help us understand how well the urban design of the area is meeting the need to alleviate heat.”

More information is available at Shapeyouripswich.com.au/urban-heat

