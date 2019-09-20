Unique creative hub set to spread its wings

A NEW creative hub which will allow artists and writers to meet and share their passions with the wider community will open this weekend.

Ipswich author Alex Blair has transformed his home in West Ipswich into a meeting space called Cockatoo Gate, which comes complete with a library, cafe and meeting areas where workshops can be held.

In the Banjo Patterson dining room, guests will be able to enjoy a wide range of tea, coffee, milkshakes and light meals while looking over the artwork which adorns the walls, or pick up a good book and read in the Henry Lawson library.

Alex Blair is opening a new creative space called Cockatoo Gate. Cordell Richardson

Mr Blair said his vision for the informal space was a year in the making.

"I've been working on this for about 12 months. It's evolved gradually," he said.

"I've owned this home for many years and it was originally a rental property.

"But then I transformed it into this informal space for the community to enjoy."

There are a number of different aspects to Cockatoo Gate which will cater to different people.

"There are a number of different streams of the business. One is art promotion, so promoting works by local artists and authors," he said.

"We retail some prints by major authors and have them hanging up on our walls for become to come and see.

"We also provide services such as online training, like creative writing workshops.

"As we grow, our author and artist members will be providing other types of training for anyone who wants to learn more."

Mr Blaire has big dreams of creating more workshops and ideas in the coming year.

"I have lots of big ideas," he said.

Cockatoo Gate will host its grand opening on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Art lovers are invited to head down for a free barbecue, coffee and donuts, as well as enjoy the live entertainment, poetry readings and cultural dance presentations.

Cockatoo Gate is located at 23 Hooper St, West Ipswich.

To find out about upcoming workshops and events, search Cockatoo Gate on Facebook.