‘Unique’ CBD public housing complex providing safe haven

Shaun Nutley moved into the Aunty Jill Davidson’s Place social housing complex in the Ipswich CBD in February.

Shaun Nutley moved into the Aunty Jill Davidson’s Place social housing complex in the Ipswich CBD in February.

A UNIQUE public housing complex in the heart of the Ipswich CBD is providing a safe haven for those who had been living on the streets or in crisis accommodation.

It allows tenants easy access to support staff based in the building.

The state government spent $8.2 million building the four-storey apartment building in the city centre, which has been named after a local champion who has dedicated decades to helping those in need.

Aunty Jill Davidson’s Place was officially opened by Minister for Communities and Housing Leeanne Enoch on Tuesday morning but tenants have been living in the unit complex for months.

The Aunty Jill Davidson’s Place social housing complex was officially opened on June 8. Tenants have been living in the building for months.

It is made up of five two-bedroom units, 15 one-bedroom units and a dedicated office space on the ground floor for St Vincent de Paul staff, who are on site for about eight hours a day.

Tenants pay 25 per cent of their income for rent.

Ms Enoch said the project is piloting an integrated housing and support model with the specialist homelessness service.

“The bottom two floors of the unit complex are dedicated to people who have experienced homelessness, including domestic and family violence and this social housing project provides them with the opportunity to break that cycle,” she said.

“This project is more than just a building.”



Department of Housing and Public Works Regional Director for Housing, Homelessness and Sport in the south/west region Mark McConnell said this model, which sees the department manage the building and another agency provide in-house support, was the first of its kind in Queensland.

LOCAL NEWS: Lucky escape after car rolls in two-vehicle crash

“It’s really targeting that complex group that can’t really survive in accommodation without that support,” he said.

“It’s been purpose-built for this kind of approach.

“One guy here lived on the streets for 17 years before he came here. (Vinnies) basically provide a hands-on approach to the guys here.”



Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard nominated for the complex to be named after prominent local Aboriginal elder Aunty Jill Davidson.

Humble and softly-spoken, Aunty Jill established a number of Aboriginal community organisations that are still important cornerstones in Ipswich and she has committed decades to giving back.

She is on the board of directors of the Kambu Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation for Health and was one of the founders of the Purga Mission board.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard, Aunty Jill Davidson and Minister for Communities, Housing and Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch.

Aunty Jill said she had to be talked into the idea of a building being named after her but she was very proud of the recognition.

“I couldn’t believe that they asked me,” she said.

“I didn’t really want anything named after me. When I thought it about I went ‘well OK’.”

Her son brought home friends who were living on the streets.

“Mum used to house them and feed them,” daughter Carla Davidson-Fewquandie said.

“She’s still doing that.

“She hasn’t left country her whole life. Her whole life she’s been able to help young children and families, giving them a bed to sleep in and food in their belly.

“Years ago she started working with the street kids. She’s sat on legal boards. What she’s always been about is helping people in the community.

“Whether it be housing, giving them legal advice, she’s always linked them into the right services.”

READ MORE: Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

Shaun Nutley, 50, moved into the CBD block in February and said the proximity to shops, healthcare and public transport, as well as access to Vinnies staff, was ideal.

Mr Nutley lived in social housing in Leichhardt for 23 years but was advised by doctors to live somewhere where he didn’t need to constantly walk up steps.

He visits the nearby Ipswich Hospital once or twice a week for an issue with his foot and the complex is fitted with a lift.

“I normally have a five minute chat (with Vinnies staff) on the way out and then have a chat and a rest on the way back in because of my foot,” he said.

Ms Howard said she had not received any negative feedback about the complex since tenants started moving in.

“It ticks all the boxes,” she said.

“I think most people in Ipswich want to see everyone supported and everyone have the opportunity.

“I think one of the things that I’ve identified working locally, particularly with First Nations people, is how strong the women are and how much the women are driving change for the next generation.

“They’re doing it every single day.

“(Aunty Jill) has been doing this for decades and dedicated her whole life to giving opportunities and to keeping people out of trouble.

“A lot of the people who are achieving the most in our community are people who don’t seek the limelight.”



DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.