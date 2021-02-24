Unique cafe signals new chapter for cancer survivor

Some of the friendly staff at Rock n Roll Diner, Raceview.

AFTER twice surviving cervical cancer, Lisa Sherlock of Flinders View is using her new lease on life to better serve her local community – literally.

Mrs Sherlock and her husband Mark Broadbridge this week achieved their lifelong dream of opening a unique eatery at Raceview.

Now the proud owners of Rock n Roll Diner, the pair are offering their many hungry guests a chance to indulge in a nostalgic 50s-inspired dining experience.

Adorning the walls is a collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia.

“All the decorations are actually my dad’s, he gave me all the stuff,” she said.

“My partner actually bought up the Rock n Roll theme because of my name, Lisa Marie.”

The new Rock n Roll Diner at Raceview opened to patrons this week.

Mrs Sherlock said the theme paid homage to her childhood, in which her mother was constantly playing The King’s music on repeat.

“Customers are loving it, it’s been really good, we’re so busy,” she said.

“We also make our own hamburger patties, one of my friends from Fiji created the recipe and now we’re using that.

“People might say I’m crazy to do this but you only live once, I’ve already had two chances of dying so why not?”

Even more impressive than the tasty menu, however, was the speedy turnaround involved to get the eatery up and running.

Guests take in the memorabilia which adorns the walls.

“My dad is a very big part of my life, he was the one that actually helped me set up the shop,” Mrs Sherlock said.

“We bought the shop last Friday.

“Me and my dad cleaned it up and put all the decorations, we did that in four days.”

“He’s so happy to see his stuff hanging on the walls. He loves the attention.”

Despite the venue only being in its early days, big plans are being laid to elevate the space.

“We’re going to be enclosing the outdoor area, as well as applying for a liquor licence to offer that nice, relaxing option with a burger,” Mrs Sherlock said.

Big plans are in store for the new diner at Raceview.

“We still have to install the air conditioner and we’re also taking down a main wall inside.

“We want to open it up a little bit more so it will look a bit more like a cafe, we just need council approval first.”

Countless junior workers also appear eager to join in on the fun.

“I think I’ve got about 10 staff now, a lot of local boys and girls looking for their first jobs.”

“I love being able to give them the opportunity to grow and discover something they might really want to do later in life.

“To me, life is too short, so you have to embrace it and do what you want to do.”

Mrs Sherlock said there was also a big focus on sourcing local produce.



WHERE: 1/251 South Station Rd, Raceview

WHEN: Sun-Thurs, 6.30am-8pm. Fri-Sat, 6.30am-9pm.

