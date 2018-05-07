Unique business keeping crafty talent in the family

A CRAFTY family behind a new handmade business in Ipswich is so big on recycling they even up-cycled the old shop they've moved into.

Wood n Shabby is a combination of art and craft talent by brother and sister-in-law David Davies and Gail Williams and their family members Jane Davies and Peter Williams.

Together, the family hand makes, crafts, designs, photographs and builds a selection of unique home wares and furniture.

Wood n Shabby has transformed a disused property display centre opposite Coles Silkstone and the next door housing estate.

HAND MADE: David Davies and his family have opened a new art and crafts business on Grange Rd. Emma Clarke

Mr Davies is the creative talent behind the lens of DD Framing and Photography, his wife Jane refashions furniture and home wares for her business Shabbylicious while their brother and sister-in-law Gail Williams and Peter Davies work together on their business Something Different Furniture.

Together, the family's new shop front comes alive with one-off pieces, kitchen wares, furniture, photography and knick knacks.

The family is no stranger to handmade retail, having been involved in shops in the city before, but Wood n Shabby is their first solo venture.

"This shop is a conglomeration, a family business," David said.

David said his passion for photography started 50 years ago when his dad bought him a Box Brownie on his 13th birthday. He has since turned his attention to snapping landscapes around southeast Queensland.

"One of the reasons I bought the artwork in is because it's very difficult for an artist to get their stuff out there," he said.

Gail said the shop was constantly changing and every re-purposed, recycled item was unlike the next.

"Everybody is talented, everybody can make things and that's what's going in the shop. Everything we sell is what we can make, we don't want anything imported," she said.

Wood n Shabby is open at shop 2, 23 Grange Rd, Eastern Heights.