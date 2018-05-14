Unique business closes its doors

Edible flowers and microgreens business closes down

AN ARTISAN producer of micrgreens and edible flowers has closed it's doors.

The shock announcment was posted on the Springfield Microgreens Instagram page yesterday.

"Dear customers, due to unforseen circumstances Springfield Micorgreens will cease to trade from today,” they posted.

"We thank the Ipswich and Springfield communities for their support as well as local businesses.”

The business supplied edible flowers and microgreens such as amaranth, kale and cress to Brisbane, Ipswich and Springfield.

Springfield Microgreens has been approached for comment.