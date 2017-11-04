Union's message to Ipswich on One Nation, Tim Nicholls

THE Electrical Trades Union hit the offensive as the state election campaign got into full swing in Ipswich this week.

ETU members held placards linking Tim Nicholls and One Nation as part of their tried and true Not for Sale, Not Now Not Ever campaign against public asset sales.

The campaigners stationed themselves outside the showgrounds on Warwick Rd on Thursday afternoon, catching Ipswich's afternoon commuters on one of the city's busiest routes.

A spokesman said the ETU was concerned about the consequences for Ipswich and the rest of Queensland if One Nation held the balance of power.

"They will do whatever the LNP wants them to do - especially when it comes to asset sales," he said.

"Malcolm Roberts has been a real supporter of Malcolm Turnbull during his time as a senator.

"Having One Nation in Queensland will be like having a far-right LNP Government."

Having controversially lost his place as a senator in the citizenship debacle that rocked federal politics this year, Mr Roberts promptly announced his intention to run for the state seat of Ipswich, where he hopes to unseat incumbent Jennifer Howard, of the ALP.

Mr Robert lives in the leafy outer-west Brisbane suburb of Pullenvale, but told the QT he understood the issues facing Ipswich residents.

He hit the campaign trail this week, doorknocking the suburbs - including Pauline Hanson's old street - to a fairly positive reception from voters.