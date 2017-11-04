News

Union's message to Ipswich on One Nation, Tim Nicholls

HARD SELL: ETU members protesting against asset sales.
HARD SELL: ETU members protesting against asset sales. David Nielsen

THE Electrical Trades Union hit the offensive as the state election campaign got into full swing in Ipswich this week.

ETU members held placards linking Tim Nicholls and One Nation as part of their tried and true Not for Sale, Not Now Not Ever campaign against public asset sales.

The campaigners stationed themselves outside the showgrounds on Warwick Rd on Thursday afternoon, catching Ipswich's afternoon commuters on one of the city's busiest routes.

A spokesman said the ETU was concerned about the consequences for Ipswich and the rest of Queensland if One Nation held the balance of power.

"They will do whatever the LNP wants them to do - especially when it comes to asset sales," he said.

"Malcolm Roberts has been a real supporter of Malcolm Turnbull during his time as a senator.

"Having One Nation in Queensland will be like having a far-right LNP Government."

Having controversially lost his place as a senator in the citizenship debacle that rocked federal politics this year, Mr Roberts promptly announced his intention to run for the state seat of Ipswich, where he hopes to unseat incumbent Jennifer Howard, of the ALP.

Mr Robert lives in the leafy outer-west Brisbane suburb of Pullenvale, but told the QT he understood the issues facing Ipswich residents.

He hit the campaign trail this week, doorknocking the suburbs - including Pauline Hanson's old street - to a fairly positive reception from voters.

Topics:  electrical trades union etu one nation party qldelection2017

Ipswich Queensland Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Five things to do this weekend

Five things to do this weekend

A guide to what's on in Ipswich

How bullying ate away a girl's will to live

FIGHTING BACK: Katiesha Brown, 16, attempted to kill herself after being bullied. Pictured with her mum Elizabeth Brown.

"I just wanted it to stop."

How pollies will help keep kids healthy

Childhood obesity rates are higher in regional areas than in Brisbane.

LNP: Reducing childhood obesity needs to start in the home.

The tragic truth: why regional kids are taking their lives

Regional Queensland's youth are unable to access needed mental health services despite higher rates of mental illness.

We're calling on politicians to better support our youth

Local Partners