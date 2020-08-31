Union organiser turns Greens candidate for Bundamba

Danielle Mutton has been announced as the greens candidate for the seat of Bundamba.

UNION organiser Danielle Mutton has been announced as the Greens candidate for Bundamba at the upcoming state election.

Ms Mutton, who also contested the seat as the Greens candidate at the Bundamba by-election earlier this year, said she decided to run in a bid to put the interests of people ahead of corporations.

“Bundamba deserves a representative who will advocate fiercely for the community’s best interest, and this is something that comes naturally to me,” Ms Mutton said.

Ms Mutton said stopping the proposed waste-to-energy incinerator at Swanbank will be a key focus of her campaign.

“It’s time to stop being the dump capital of Australia. Residents are fed up with stinking, toxic waste coming in from the many super dumps in our region.

“We deserve more than just being a giant rubbish tip that is beholden to the waste industry. The health and wellbeing of our community should be our number one priority.

Bundamba electorate.

“Our community deserves 100% publicly-owned renewable energy that will lower our power bills, create jobs and secure a healthy, sustainable future for all of us.”

Ms Mutton said her campaign will also focus on jobs and essential services.

“The Greens will create thousands of jobs for the region by investing in public housing, infrastructure, publicly-owned renewable energy, and revitalising local manufacturing.

“We will fully fund our schools and create genuinely free public healthcare for all with more doctors, nurses and bulk-billed GP clinics.

“Our policies will be funded by making big mining corporations, banks and developers pay their fair share.”

The seat of Bundamba is currently held by Labor MP Lance McCallum after he won at the Bundamba by-election earlier this year.

The LNP is yet to announce a candidate for the seat.

The state election will be held on 31 October 2020.