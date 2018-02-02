Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Union fear cuts at Ipswich aged care facilities

Helen Spelitis
by

UNIONS fear the operators of two aged care facilities in Ipswich are preparing to slash nursing staff numbers.

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union says it has fielded calls from distressed and exhausted staff at Ipswich's Blue Care facilities at Eastern Heights and Flinders View.

Members have reported unachievable workloads and understaffing.

Blue Care refutes this saying staff levels meet Australian averages.

"Nursing staff levels at our Ipswich residential aged care facilities have always been either above or in line with Australian aged care sector averages," a Blue Care spokesperson said.

But the QNMU was sceptical and last month accused Blue Care of outright lies following reports a 93-year-old woman lay in Blue Care's Bundaberg facility for 24-hours, before an ambulance was called.

Blue Care is Queensland's largest aged care provider.

QNMU delegate Auriel Robinson said staff at the Ipswich facilities fear the heavy workloads have impacted on patient care.

"The nurses haven't got the time to do everything so they go home at the end of the shift feeling like they haven't cared adequately for people," Ms Robinson said.

"They are short staffed all the time."

The union also claims cuts had been made across the state with fears more were on the way.

Blue Care said that's not true.

"Blue Care has no plans to reduce the number of nurses employed at either of its two residential aged care facilities in Ipswich," the spokesperson said.

Ipswich Queensland Times
UPDATE: Teacher, students in hospital after gas at school

UPDATE: Teacher, students in hospital after gas at school

Paramedics treated 12 people after they were exposed to an unknown gas.

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

DON'T MISS: Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Tivoli Drive-In.

Five things to do

New apartment-style hotel for the region

A preview into the new Quest Springfield Central opening in March.

An exciting new accommodation option is coming to Springfield

Cowgirl on road to 'unbelievable' recovery

TOUGHEST COWGIRL: Veronica Coulter has recovered remarkably well from her crash, but has a long way to go before she's riding again.

She's earned herself the nickname 'Miss Independent'.

Local Partners