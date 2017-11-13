Union boss responds to 'pedophile' taunt at One Nation BBQ

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

THE UNION representative at the receiving end of a verbal tirade from a One Nation supporter has backed his organisation's decision to front up to the event.

Electrical Trades Union organiser Stuart Traill led a small group who attended a domestic violence fundraising barbecue hosted by One Nation Ipswich candidate Malcolm Roberts at Queen's Park on Saturday.

Despite what amounted to a union ambush, Mr Traill said union members had been invited into the gathering by a member of fathers' advocacy group Australian Brotherhood of Fathers, to "have a sausage".

But things turned sour quickly as members of the media and the ETU and Queensland Council of Unions persistently asked questions regarding Mr Roberts' stance on issues ranging from domestic violence to weekend penalty rates.

While Mr Roberts calmly refused to answer the barrage of political questions that came his way, not all of his supporters managed to maintain the same level of composure.

As the QT filmed the event, a One Nation supporter could be seen on camera calling Mr Trail a pedophile several times, eventually yelling it into the union organiser's face.

"I asked Mr Roberts what he had to say to Ipswich workers who were worse off because of his vote to abolish penalty rates during his time as a Senator," Mr Traill said.

"A bloke started abusing me and calling me a pedophile."

Mr Trail could be heard responding: "You see, that's what you get with One Nation."

He repeated those words on Monday when asked about the event.

Despite Mr Roberts' insistence that the event was to "non-political" in nature, Mr Trail defended his union's right to be there to direct some uncomfortable questions at the Ipswich candidate.

"He is running from the media and doesn't want scrutiny of his campaign or of his record of voting in the Senate," Mr Traill said.

Mr Roberts, who spent Monday morning handing out how-to-vote cards for pre-polling outside the Hayden Centre, said the union bosses had to take some responsibility for the event getting out of hand.

Mr Roberts said the event was intended as a community barbecue aimed at ending domestic violence, and it was strictly not a political event.

"It was gate crashed by some union bosses who wanted to control it and some others who just wanted to crash it," Mr Roberts said.

"Our position is that they wanted to tarnish (an event) about ending domestic violence and make it politicised and we weren't up for that.

"The second thing is, Ipswich City Council made it very clear to us you don't hold political rallies in council grounds so we could not discuss politics, and we wouldn't.

"The union bosses and others tried to politicise it, and we were having nothing to do with it."

Australian Brotherhood of Fathers representative Leith Erikson took to Facebook on Monday to vent his anger at the ETU, who he had invited into the event when they arrived at the park on Saturday.

In a video post about midday, Mr Erikson said women and children felt intimidated by the union presence.

He described the ETU as "thugs".

"I can't believe how naive I was to offer these men food and drink as the barbecue started, not understanding that they were there to harass and intimidate the people of Ipswich, our volunteers and the women and children at the event," he wrote.

"As soon as Malcolm Roberts showed up they surrounded our marquee and made it very clear that they were just there to make a media statement.

"I think it's just absolutely disgraceful."