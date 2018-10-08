Uninsured and financed; BMW driver in court after crash

A DRIVER who crashed his red BMW into a tree and wrecked his prized machine told an Ipswich court that he is still paying its finance off.



And Blair Cooper said he received no insurance.



Blair Christopher Cooper, 28, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on November 2, 2017.



Prosecutor constable Dave Shelton said police were called to an crash at Glamorgan Vale and found a damaged red BMW that had hit a tree.



The driver, Cooper, was being treated by ambulance paramedics.



A blood sample revealed methamphetamine in his system.



Defence lawyer Ms Nguyen said the machine operator had an unstable background in Toowoomba and been in and out of jail. He moved to Ipswich to start a new life. At the time of the crash he'd been going through a difficult personal time and suffering anxiety.



He broke an arm and sprained an ankle in the crash.



Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it was clearly irresponsible driving.



He was fined $1000 and disqualified six months.

