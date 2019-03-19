Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Couple 'lacking clothes' in graveyard rendezvous

Ross Irby
by
19th Mar 2019 12:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EYEBROWS were raised when police on patrol spotted something unusual among the graves of a local cemetery.

The officers first noticed two parked cars at the Laidley cemetery, but a closer inspection revealed some worrying detail in the gloom.

Ipswich police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell this week told a court two naked people were found.

The apparently happy and uninhibited couple should not have been together at the time, due to a court order.

The man was arrested, while the woman was allowed to go free.

Scant details emerged when the Laidley man appeared in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court, charged with a breach of a domestic violence order; and breach of his bail.

Police did not oppose bail.

When Magistrate David Shepherd wanted to know more details on the contravention of a protection order, Sgt Caldwell revealed some details.

"Two vehicles were parked at the Laidley cemetery," he said.

"Police on patrol observed two people. They were lacking clothes.

"They had willingly met there."

No more details were required and the man was granted bail. His matters were adjourned to April.

bail breach of bail ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Council's transformation costs ratepayers $1.5m

    premium_icon REVEALED: Council's transformation costs ratepayers $1.5m

    Council News The figure is contained in a budget report which shows the council's revenue has grown through unexpected ways

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:08 AM
    Restoration mission for popular hilltop homestead

    premium_icon Restoration mission for popular hilltop homestead

    Property The home is well known to travellers along the Warrego Highway

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    RSPCA's desperate plea for more help

    premium_icon RSPCA's desperate plea for more help

    Pets & Animals Can you donate four hours a week to help hundreds of animals?

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    BizCover boss reveals biggest learnings of his career

    BizCover boss reveals biggest learnings of his career

    Business AN INSPIRING story of perseverance and seizing opportunities.

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:00 AM