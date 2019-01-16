Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smiggle Store Manager Kim Waldron is excited for Unicorn Fiesta.
Smiggle Store Manager Kim Waldron is excited for Unicorn Fiesta. Carly Morrissey
News

Unicorn rides, glitter hair braiding and confetti pizza...

Carly Morrissey
by
16th Jan 2019 12:01 AM

THIS week everything unicorn will be celebrated at Orion Springfield Central.

The marketing team have dreamt up the magic that is Unicorn Fiesta - a four-day event that will include a combination of free and paid activities celebrating colour, rainbows, glitter and of course unicorns!

Unicorns are still capturing the imagination of children in Ipswich with the mystical creature at the top of kids' Christmas wish lists again this year.

"It's hard to deny that the unicorn craze is still going strong," Orion Springfield Central Manager, Melissa Crittenden said.

"And it's such a magical and family-friendly concept that we're so excited to bring to the Greater Springfield community."

Smiggle store manager, Kim Waldron, can't wait for the event.

"We have so many cool unicorn and glitter products in store," Ms Waldron said.

"The Unicorn Goo is a special favourite with the kids"

From Thursday January 17 to Sunday January 20 the community will find fun-filled activities ranging from unicorn colour-in backpacks, to gorgeous face painting, glitter hair braiding at Stefan Hair, to tasty Fired Up Pizza confetti pizza decorating and Donut King donut decorating.

A petting zoo and unicorn pony rides will also be available on the grassed area opposite Orion Lagoon.

To celebrate the four days, there are also installations that will pop up in centre such as a unicorn swing, neon rainbows and this bright tinsel wall.

As a bonus each installation offers the customer the opportunity to win 1 of 2 $250 Orion Springfield Central gift cards.

To be in with a chance to win the prize you simply need to snap a photo at one of the Unicorn Fiesta installations and upload it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #orionunicornfiesta.

Each event will be held at different times to find out more information on the Unicorn Fiesta visit www.orionspringfieldcentral.com.au/whats-on/unicorn-fiesta.

Bookings are required for some activities so get in quick.

festival orion springfield central unicorn rides whatson
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Councillors' legal fight drawn out as negotiations breakdown

    premium_icon Councillors' legal fight drawn out as negotiations breakdown

    Council News EFFORTS of seven former councillors to be financially compensated after being dismissed by the State Government could drag on for several months.

    Aldi, school, auto shops and cafe to open at go-to precinct

    premium_icon Aldi, school, auto shops and cafe to open at go-to precinct

    Business Residential and commercial operations to expand

    'Tile guru' knows how to find the best fit for renos

    premium_icon 'Tile guru' knows how to find the best fit for renos

    News He opened his first business in Ipswich in 1973.

    Ciggies run burns learner

    premium_icon Ciggies run burns learner

    Crime Man ignores driving restrictions