Unicorn rides, glitter hair braiding and confetti pizza...

THIS week everything unicorn will be celebrated at Orion Springfield Central.

The marketing team have dreamt up the magic that is Unicorn Fiesta - a four-day event that will include a combination of free and paid activities celebrating colour, rainbows, glitter and of course unicorns!

Unicorns are still capturing the imagination of children in Ipswich with the mystical creature at the top of kids' Christmas wish lists again this year.

"It's hard to deny that the unicorn craze is still going strong," Orion Springfield Central Manager, Melissa Crittenden said.

"And it's such a magical and family-friendly concept that we're so excited to bring to the Greater Springfield community."

Smiggle store manager, Kim Waldron, can't wait for the event.

"We have so many cool unicorn and glitter products in store," Ms Waldron said.

"The Unicorn Goo is a special favourite with the kids"

From Thursday January 17 to Sunday January 20 the community will find fun-filled activities ranging from unicorn colour-in backpacks, to gorgeous face painting, glitter hair braiding at Stefan Hair, to tasty Fired Up Pizza confetti pizza decorating and Donut King donut decorating.

A petting zoo and unicorn pony rides will also be available on the grassed area opposite Orion Lagoon.

To celebrate the four days, there are also installations that will pop up in centre such as a unicorn swing, neon rainbows and this bright tinsel wall.

As a bonus each installation offers the customer the opportunity to win 1 of 2 $250 Orion Springfield Central gift cards.

To be in with a chance to win the prize you simply need to snap a photo at one of the Unicorn Fiesta installations and upload it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #orionunicornfiesta.

Each event will be held at different times to find out more information on the Unicorn Fiesta visit www.orionspringfieldcentral.com.au/whats-on/unicorn-fiesta.

Bookings are required for some activities so get in quick.