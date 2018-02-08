Menu
New emoji almost good enough to eat

The mango has been immortalised in an emoji. Picture: MagnumandCo
by Domanii Cameron

QUEENSLAND'S favourite summer fruit has made its way to our smartphones.

Unicode has today announced the release of its first mango emoji.

It comes after the social media campaign #mangoemojiplease that was funded by Aussie growers through Hort Innovation during the 2016/17 season.

With about six billion emojis sent each day, Hort Innovation Acting Marketing Lead Elisa King said it was exciting for the fruit industry.

"I was very confident we would have a groundswell of fans begging for one across Australia, and potentially across the world, with our Asian and US export plans as well," she said.

The social media campaign launched in September 2016 and since then has seen 812 posts using the campaign hashtag.

The golden fruit isn't the only Aussie icon that's been added to the list, with the kangaroo having also been turned into an emoji.

