HARMONY DAY: Smorgasbord of activities at USQ

Chiamaka Okaro tries her hand at Aboriginal painting during last year's Harmony Day event at USQ Springfield.

FROM belly dancing to thong throwing to international cuisines, USQ students will enjoy a cultural smorgasbord of activities at Harmony Day this week.

This year's theme 'Everyone Belongs' encourages people to share their culture and traditions with others, and recognises the significance of inclusivity, respect and belonging.

USQ will join the community in celebrating cultural diversity with international food stalls, live music, cultural dances and traditional Aboriginal art at USQ's Springfield and Ipswich campuses.

USQ proudly supports the values of Harmony Day and respects the wide variety of cultural identities, languages and beliefs in the community and the University.

USQ Harmony Day Springfield is on Tuesday (March 20) from 11am - 1pm and USQ Harmony Day Ipswich is on tomorrow (March 21) from 11am - 1pm at USQ Ipswich, Challinor Court.

For more information about multiculturalism at USQ, visit www.usq.edu.au/about-usq/values-culture/diversity-inclusion/multiculturalism.