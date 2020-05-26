Uni student on path to teaching jailed for sex with teen

Aaron Richard Charles was jailed after having a three month relationship with the teenage girl (not the one pictured). Picture: Mark Scott

A FORMER university student who wanted to be a teacher has been jailed after he had sex with an underage teenager and likely gave her a STD, a court has been told.

Aaron Richard Charles was 22 when he began a relationship with the 15-year-old girl after joking about her age and that he could “go to jail for talking to her”.

But Charles, now 24, was not making jokes at Brisbane District Court on Tuesday where he was ordered to serve two months behind bars after pleading guilty to indecent treatment and carnal knowledge of a child and possessing child exploitation material.

The court was told that the pair was in a consensual sexual relationship for three months after meeting in 2017 at a Caboolture store, where they both worked part time.

Charles, who was in his second year of studying a Bachelor of Education, broke it off two days after taking her to buy the morning after pill because he was worried about “getting in trouble”.

The court was told the teenager went to the police after she contracted herpes.

“Although he accepts he was probably the one who transmitted this virus, he could not have done it knowingly,” Charles’s defence barrister told the court.

In March last year, police executed a search warrant at Charles’s house and found six naked images of the girl on his phone, that she had sent him.

The court was told Charles had feelings for the girl and “had gone as far as asking the young lady’s mother” if she would permit the relationship.

Since being charged he had lost his blue card and any chance of a career in teaching, the court was told.

Judge Paul Smith noted that Charles had no criminal history and was now in an “age- appropriate relationship”.

“It’s clear that you are well regarded by a number of members of the community,” Judge Smith said.

“You are very remorseful, you’re now in a committed relationship … the references show you are ordinarily honest and hardworking.”

But Judge Smith said the relationship had taken a huge physical and emotional toll on the teenager.

He said the age gap and the fact that the girl contracted herpes made the offending serious.

Charles was sentenced to 20 months’ jail, to be suspended after two months.

Convictions were recorded. – NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636