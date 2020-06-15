Uni professor remembered for water passion, academic success

IN MEMORY: Professor Jim Galletly, of Gatton, was passionate about the underground water, completing his PhD on the subject at age 81. PHOTO: File

IN MEMORY: Professor Jim Galletly, of Gatton, was passionate about the underground water, completing his PhD on the subject at age 81. PHOTO: File

IF ANYONE needed information about water or the Lockyer's underground catchment system, Jim Galletly was the person to talk to.

His passion for water in the Lockyer catchment flowed so strongly, he returned to university to complete his PhD at the age of 81.

It followed his academic career where he taught and conducted research at the Queensland Agricultural College, now UQ Gatton Campus.

His knowledge of the underground water catchment in the Lockyer Valley will forever be etched into the academic world, following his death on June 5, aged 92.

Mr Galletly's colleague of 50 years and past UQ academic Jeff Tullberg delivered the eulogy at a private funeral on Monday.

"We will all remember Jim as someone unafraid to speak his mind, thoughtful, inquiring, idealistic, hardworking and concerned for both local and broader communities," Mr Tullberg said.

"Jim's essential interest was always soil and water. He was an early enthusiast for integrated catchment management and water harvesting.

AT UNI: Jim Galletly at the University of Queensland Gatton campus.

"He designed and supervised the construction of numerous water storages in the Lockyer Valley and was instrumental in forming the Lockyer Water Management Association, and the Crowley Vale water board in a response to a decline in the regions underground water resources."

Mr Galletly, who lived in the Lockyer Valley for much of his life, moved to Toowoomba a few years ago.

Despite some distance between his familiar surroundings, he remained in contact with the Gatton Star about water throughout the contentious water allocation project.

In 2012, Mr Galletly was named the University of Queensland's distinguished past student for his work to the agricultural industry and the college since he started there as a student in 1943.

In 1946, he went on to complete a Queensland diploma in Agriculture, with second place honours, and was fortunate to gain a scholarship to UQ and complete his bachelor of agricultural sciences in 1950.

In 1955, he returned to the university as a lecturer.

LAKE GALLETLY: Jim Galletly looks at the sign which describes Lake Galletly, which was named after him. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Mr Galletly was heavily involved in Australia's first integrated catchment management scheme, which included scientists, engineers and farmers who developed the Lockyer Watershed Management Group.

His work continued to study the underground water system, where in 2008, he was awarded his PhD at age 81.

He even has a lake named after him at the university.

His daughter, Sue Hutley, said her father was especially proud of Lake Apex, where he worked for many years as part of the Lake for Gatton Association, delivering a good result for the town.

"Locals would have also known her father for his daily walks around Lake Apex in his latter years, along with his many letters to the editor in the Gatton Star," she said.

She said her father's life extended beyond the academic world. He was a district commissioner for scouts and the treasurer of the Churchill memorial trust.

Mr Galletly was also on the Lockyer District High School committee and was behind securing funding for a grand piano for the high school hall.

He was also involved in the Gatton senior citizens centre, shire cultural croup and choral society as well as a life member and fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation of Queensland.

In 2017, Mr Galletly celebrated 40 years of Gatton Meals on Wheels, where he was the inaugural secretary of the organisation.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Making the pages of the Star in 20: Gatton Apex Club originals, Des Paterson (right) attended the first meeting in February 1960 and Jim Galletly was at the second meeting. Contributed

UQ Gatton past students association president Mark wrote on the association's Facebook page of the sad news of Mr Galletly's passing.

"These last few days has seen some of our most amazing characters pass away," he wrote.

"For myself, the passing of Jim Galletly was certainly sad news as I worked with him for many years and knew what a character he was and a memory like no other, as did so many others who worked with him."

Members also shared their memories and historic photos about the professor.

"I've known Jim for a long time, always passionate about solving water issues and helping the community - a good man," Peter O'Brien said.

Dawn Lukeman wrote "my dad knew Jim and worked with him. Dad got his diploma at the college around the same time then worked at the college in the dairy section until 1975."

A celebration of life service will be held online in the near future.

For information about the celebration of life service, contact tgbris20@gmail.com

Read more stories by Ali Kuchel here